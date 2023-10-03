U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany offers update on wolf delisting bill

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who represents citizens in an area of northern Wisconsin containing the state’s largest wolf population, briefly attended a Sept. 23 Conservation Congress Wolf Committee meeting with an update on legislation that would remove wolves from federal protection under the Endangered Species Act. The “Trust the Science Act”, HR-764, re-introduced by Tiffany and Rep. Lauren Boebert, (R-Colorado) cleared the House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources 21-16, and is supported by rest of Wisconsin’s Republican House delegation. According to Tiffany, the legislation is based on a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) 2020 decision that, after extensive study, wolves in the Upper Great Lakes should be delisted.