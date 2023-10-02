Trapping events fun, informative across New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Each year New York plays host to several trapping conventions, including one in Little Valley hosted by the Cattaraugus County Trapper’s Association, and the other one in Herkimer organized by the New York State Trapper’s Association. These shows are the bigger trapping/sportsman shows that happen. There are two more in July, including one in Fenner, at Nichols Pond, and one called Camp Zerbe, in September.