Chris Kirby, owner of Quaker Boy, one of three selected to NWTF Hall of Fame for turkey calling

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Chris Kirby, president and owner of Quaker Boy, is one of three individuals who have been selected for induction in 2024 the National Wild Turkey Federation Grand National Calling Championships Hall of Fame. The induction will take place this February in Nashville at the 48th annual NWTF Convention and Sport Show.