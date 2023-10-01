Rocky outcrops attract fish: Here’s how to fish them

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When I see the outcrop in my favorite lake, my thoughts go back to a smallmouth. It was a cold day in the fall. Dark with rain, one of those precursors to winter I doubt many enjoy. The conditions may have been why the whale decided to hang near the surface past noon. What a thrill, until it threw my jig as it came to the surface. I look for outcrops in other lakes, places where steep banks enter the water, especially where the outside bend of an old creek channel meets the bank. I often find exposed bedrock entering deep water, in the main basin and the larger bays with tributaries.