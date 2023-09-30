Here are three observations taken from a first duck hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s been more than 30 years since I enjoyed my first duck hunt, but I still remember many of the details. Hamlin County. A boat ride in the dark with my older brother. Nearly a box and a half of shells fired and nary a feather disturbed on a duck. Fall colors just starting to appear on the cottonwoods at the boat launch. An obsession with waterfowl and waterfowl hunting ignited. A first-hunt experience sticks with you, and now I have another, as father rather than hunter, to file away in the memory bank.