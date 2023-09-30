Getting to the point of Michigan’s grouse and woodcock opener

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’ve been reflecting lately on how our great sporting traditions – participating in certain pastimes with particular individuals on specific days or dates – begin and endure. I have, and have had, plenty of them. I used to always fish opening day of bass season (as well as the opening day of bass fishing in Ontario) with my dad, for instance, until my father aged out, and now that bass fishing is open year-round, I never replaced it. But I generally know where and with whom I’ll be on Nov. 15, Oct. 20, the last Saturday of April, etc. There are occasional hiccups, of course, but the traditions tend to endure.