Doves can humble even the best shots; here’s how to put more in your vest

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With dove season open since early September in most states, many hunters are geared up for one of hunting’s most enjoyable pursuits – dove hunting. And, since these winged rockets are one of the toughest birds to connect on and can humiliate even the best shots, I thought I would share some tips that I have learned that will hopefully help you put more birds in your game vest this season.