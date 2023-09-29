Struggles continue with New York State’s new firearms and ammunition background check system

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New York State Rifle and Pistol Association President Tom King says he’s never had any run-ins with the law. So, he was surprised that when sampling New York’s new firearms and ammunition background check system – NYS NICS – that he was initially denied purchase of a box of .410 shotgun shells. “Why I would get turned down, I have absolutely no idea,” King said of his experience with the new system. “I was buying a box of .410 ammo. But of all things, that’s not a threat to anybody.” The actual status of King’s attempted purchase at first was “delayed.” Five hours later it was officially “denied.” Then, when King was reviewing on the State Police website how to appeal, the decision was reversed.