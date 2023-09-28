October means hunting season across New York: Here are the highlights coming soon

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For now, New York’s pilot junior hunting program has an extension. None of that will be on the minds of junior hunters – those ages 12 to 15 – when along with their mentors they head for New York’s deer woods for the annual Columbus Day weekend youth hunt, Oct. 7-9. The youth deer hunt is one of several hunting seasons that is either about to, or is already taking place in New York. That’s typical for October.