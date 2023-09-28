Big walleye derbies ready to kick off on Lake Erie

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For the next few months, thousands of anglers will be trolling and casting Lake Erie’s waters in hopes of catching a walleye worth thousands of dollars in prizes. The two largest walleye fishing derbies on the lake – the Lake Erie Walleye Fall Brawl and the Walleye Slam – will kick off in October, attracting anglers from across the country. The Fall Brawl will officially kick off on Saturday, Oct. 14, and the Walleye Slam will kick off on Friday, Oct. 20. Both tournaments will run until Sunday, Dec. 3.