Many bowhunters apply to hunt in Pittsburgh parks after city approves pilot program

There was no shortage of applicants for a first-ever, controlled deer hunt slated for two Pittsburgh parks this fall. Soon after city council approved the pilot, officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture began screening the more than 100 bowhunters who reportedly are vying for an opportunity to help thin the herds in Riverview and Frick parks. The city is paying the USDA $10,000 to manage the program, which ultimately will enlist 30 qualified hunters (and 30 alternates), selected in a lottery.