Despite hearing issues, the bond between these hunting partners one to be treasured

Grouse hunting is an art and the canvas is truly unique around every bend, up every knoll, and beside every stream. This outdoor adventure usually begins the second week of September in Michigan and can be enjoyed with the companionship of a dog, with partners, or by oneself. Though I don’t have a dog as a companion anymore, I truly admire the style and picture-perfect form of pointers or setters seeking grouse.