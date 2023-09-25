Pennsylvania Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources distributes $1.4 million for snowmobile, ATV projects

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced new grant funding totaling $1,397,400 for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania. “Thousands of avid ATV and snowmobile riding enthusiasts recreate in Pennsylvania annually and DCNR supports projects that improve upon and expand these types of motorized recreation opportunities across the commonwealth,” Dunn said.