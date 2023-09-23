Another CWD management area added in Pennsylvania after road-killed deer test positive in Dauphin County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has made changes to the state’s chronic wasting disease management areas including the creation of a new such area, the expansion of an existing area, and reduction of an existing area. The new Disease Management Area 8 was created as a response to two recent CWD detections in road-killed deer in Dauphin County. The newly established area includes portions of Dauphin, Lebanon, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties, and is about 660 square miles in size. This was the first time CWD was detected in free-ranging deer on the east side of the Susquehanna River.