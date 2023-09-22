Mississippi River boat ramp extensions in Guttenberg, Iowa, await permit approval

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pending approval of a permit by the Army Corps of Engineers, a cooperative project between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and city of Guttenberg will allow boaters easier access to the Mississippi River. The project will provide for five-foot-by-15-foot concrete extensions on three ramps at the city landing, the only access for Pool 11 located in the city limits, easing fears of boaters whose trailers have fallen off the existing ramps, especially during periods of low water. "Right now, there is a significant drop-off for trailers," said Jamie Blume, assistant city manager.