Wisconsin DNR to host two open houses in early October to discuss revised draft of wolf plan

The Wisconsin DNR will host two open houses for the public to learn about the revised draft of the 2023 Wolf Management Plan in early October. (Stock photo courtesy of USFWS)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Thursday that it will host two open houses for the public to learn about the revised draft of the 2023 Wolf Management Plan.

These open houses will take place at Northwood Technical College in Ashland, Wis., on Oct. 2 and at UW-Stevens Point – in Marshfield, Wis., on Oct. 3. Both events will take place from 5-7 p.m. Attendees may come and go throughout these events.

The open houses will give attendees an opportunity to have their questions answered about the plan by Wisconsin DNR staff. 

The revised draft of the 2023 Wolf Management Plan was released by the DNR on Aug. 1, 2023. It will be presented to the Natural Resources Board this fall during their meeting on Oct. 25.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Wolf Management Plan Open House
When: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2
Where: Northwood Technical College
2100 Beaser Ave
Ashland, WI 54806
Conference Center – Rooms 305, 306 and 307 

What: Wolf Management Plan Open House
When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3
Where: UW-Stevens Point – Marshfield Campus
2000 W. 5th Street
Marshfield, WI 54449 
Jean Vanguard Community Room – Room 514

