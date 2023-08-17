Wisconsin wolf season rules paralleling new plan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board’s (NRB) Aug. 9 meeting was loaded with informational items ranging from DNR budgets to wolves. Scott Karel, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wildlife regulation policy specialist, gave a brief summary of the proposed timber wolf harvest regulations as a spin-off from the recently released state wolf management plan. The final regulations will be presented to the NRB in October, when action also is expected by the board on the updated state wolf management plan. Paul Neumann, DNR management and budget section chief, told the board that the new 2023-25 DNR budget totals $1.22 billion for the two-year period, which is a 7.5% increase over the previous biennium.