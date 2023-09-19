Wisconsin DNR working with marketing firm to promote Great Lakes sport, commercial fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin DNR is working with a marketing firm to promote sport and commercial fishing on the Great Lakes. Brad Eggold, DNR Great Lakes fisheries supervisor, told the Natural Resources Board (NRB), at its Aug. 9 meeting that the DNR is working on promotional campaigns to encourage people to fish the Great Lakes and to buy commercially caught fish. “You’ll see some of the ads on billboards and on Facebook, trying to guide people to fish the Great Lakes and enjoy the fish caught by commercial fishermen,” Eggold said.