Group seeks protection for Delaware River sturgeon

The Delaware River might be best known for George Washington’s legendary crossing during the American Revolution, but the river that touches parts of four different Northeastern states also supports populations of Atlantic sturgeon – in numbers that are dwindling. And an organization dedicated to preserving that resource is pushing wildlife officials to classify those fish as unique, and not lump them in with sturgeon found in other river systems.