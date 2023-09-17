New York’s Northern Zone bowhunters can expect a strong mast crop when deer season opens Sept. 27

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Deer season in the Northern Zone officially gets under way with the opening of the early archery season on Sept. 27. And state wildlife officials are confident that hunters in the North Country will find not only a solid whitetail population during the Northern Zone hunting seasons, but one that is well-fed. Big Game Biologist for New York State, Brendan Quirion, with the state Department of Environmental Conservation said that with a few exceptions, mast crop production is strong across New York, including up north.