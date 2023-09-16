Vision of the Howard K. Vincent Waterfowl Production Area comes into focus at official dedication

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

September 14 highlighted teamwork across borders between conservationists in both Minnesota and Iowa with the formal dedication of the Howard K. Vincent Waterfowl Production Area Site — a 195.5-acre parcel of farmland now set to become both a wildlife area and an important buffer to help protect Big Spirit Lake waters. Held onsite for the open-to-the-public dedication and program, followed by a reception at Mini-Wakan Lodge on the north shore of Big Spirit Lake, the dedication included well over 100 people. It included individuals and organizations involved in securing the property that had been so important to stakeholders in both states for decades.