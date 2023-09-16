The arrival of 2023 hunting seasons is worth celebrating

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Joe Robison is one of the most dedicated, knowledgeable waterfowl hunters I have ever met. So when he invited me to join him for the waterfowl – goose and early teal – opener this year in Michigan, as he has many years, how could I decline? Sept. 1 has been opening day of hunting season for decades now. It was the opener of the 10-day “early Canada goose season” (remember that?) – and can you even believe we have 107 days of goose hunting now? Then about a decade ago, opening day expanded in scope when the feds finally allowed us to have an early teal season, too.