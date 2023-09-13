Minnesota’s Pro Hunting Tip of the Week: The right bait, scouting are keys to good bear hunts

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bait is a necessity for successful bear hunting and it’s more than just putting food together. You have find bait that bears want and need.