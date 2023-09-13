Louisiana marksman pulls off rare four wins at Camp Perry, Ohio’s National Matches

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At only his second attempt, Sgt. Jonathan Wood, 38, ARNG, of Kennar, Louisiana, cleaned up at the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) 2023 National Rifle Games – racking up four individual titles, including within two culminating events. During the competition series, part of the annual National Matches at Camp Perry, Wood claimed the Three-Gun and Four-Gun Aggregates for his combined outstanding performances in the Garand, Springfield, Vintage and Modern Military events. Admittedly, Wood hadn’t prepared much before arriving at Camp Perry in 2023, with only two competitions beforehand and little else.