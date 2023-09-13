In California, proposed tax on guns, ammo would pay for school safety

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

California lawmakers on Sept. 7 voted to raise taxes on guns and ammunition and use the money to pay for gun violence prevention programs and security improvements at public schools. The federal government already taxes the sale of guns and ammunition nationwide. The government gives that money to the states, which spend it on wildlife conservation and hunter safety programs. California’s proposed tax, if it becomes law, would be 11% – matching the highest tax imposed by the federal government on guns.