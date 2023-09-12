Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: Elk cam back for another season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut in progress, you can view some of those bugling bulls through the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The commission again has installed a camera on State Game Land 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity, as the bugling season heats up.