14 new officer cadets begin training process with Ohio Division of Wildlife

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 32nd Ohio Wildlife Officer Training Academy to prepare the next class of 14 cadets began Monday, Aug. 14, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. “Wildlife officers are essential for the conservation of Ohio’s wildlife resources and to serve the public,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “These cadets are receiving top-notch training and will soon be in the field. We are proud to have such dedicated individuals serving sportsmen and women.”