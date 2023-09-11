Hunting the suburbs? Here’s the best ways to make the most of it

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Just like most whitetail bowhunters, I relish chasing bucks during the rut. When late October rings in, anything can happen in the woods. An otherwise slow sit can turn productive in seconds when an active doe moves by, or a traveling buck creates an opportunity for success. One of those crisp, early November evenings found me 15 feet above the forest floor, looking and listening for activity.