Here’s how to get your deer tested for CWD during Minnesota’s archery season

Minnesota’s archery deer season opens this Saturday, Sept. 16, and deer hunters have multiple options for getting their deer tested for chronic wasting disease.

CWD sampling options include requesting a mail-in kit before hunting or utilizing kits obtained but not used last year. Hunters may participate in the partner sampling program. Hunters can also make an appointment to have their deer sampled at Minnesota DNR area wildlife offices, and contact information is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Additionally, deer hunters are required to have their deer 1 year or older sampled for CWD in all CWD management and surveillance zones during the opening weekend of the firearms A season (Nov. 4-5).

Hunters should know the DPA number of the area they plan to hunt prior to buying a license and ensure they understand CWD regulations and sampling options for that particular area. Archery hunters can use the DPA lookup tool on the Minnesota DNR’s make a plan for deer season webpage to check if the DPA they plan to hunt has carcass movement restrictions, or has deer feeding or attractant bans in place.