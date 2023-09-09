Thoughts on New York’s “blaze orange” law and reader-submitted hunting photos

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We’re about to embark on our third hunting season where big game hunters in New York are required to wear a hat or upper body clothing item that is at least 50% hunter orange or pink. The change was implemented just before the 2021 hunting seasons, and at the same time when hunting hours were adjusted to include 30 minutes of legal shooting time at each end of the day. Being primarily a Northern Zone hunter, for so long I seldom thought about orange. That was until a friend of mine was shot by his brother-in-law when they were hunting together in the Adirondacks. After that – and especially after conducting an interview with him about his ordeal – I changed my tune and began regularly wearing an orange hat.