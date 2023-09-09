Legislation seeks to expand Michigan Wolf Management Advisory Council and the Michigan Wildlife Council

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Legislation to change the membership of the Michigan Wolf Management Advisory Council and the Michigan Wildlife Council are receiving pushback from the state’s conservation community. Lawmakers in Lansing are considering separate bills to increase membership on the boards to include representatives from nonprofits that promote “primarily nonconsumptive wildlife use.” House Bill 4855, sponsored by Hamtramck Democratic Rep. Abraham Aiyash, would amend the law to change language for one member of the Wolf Management Advisory Council “representing an organization that promotes conservation” to two members.