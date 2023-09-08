Minnesota’s elk-hunting season kicks off Sept. 9 in northwest: Here’s what hunters can expect

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The elk-hunting season kicks off Saturday, and 17 Minnesotans have been selected for once-in-a-lifetime elk licenses. Zones 20 and 30 in northwestern Minnesota will have seasons during the next couple months for hunters anticipating a big, trophy bull. The first season will begin Saturday, and there are three separate seasons for elk hunters. Zone 20 will include 12 licensed hunters, while Zone 30 will include five licensed hunters. In addition, 30 Red Lake Nation tribal members will have licenses for the band’s annual elk hunt.