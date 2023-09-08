Bowhunting Bushytails: Here’s how to do it if you’re up for a challenge

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One of my favorite places to bowhunt nut-fat, gray squirrels under the brilliant colors of freshly turned autumn leaves, is a damp lowland I call, the “tiny woods.” If I had to guesstimate its size, I’d say that miniature woodland takes up about 3 1⁄2 acres of river bottom. Its configuration is akin to an old tobacco pipe, large and squarish at one end, then long and slender at the other end, but, without the downward curve of Sherlock Holmes fancy Calabash pipe. What the tiny woods lack in size is more than made up for in mature, mast producing trees, which attract numerous gray squirrels, red squirrels, and their smaller cousins: chipmunks.