Trappers prepare for new season at Illinois Trappers Association’s state convention set for Oct. 6-7

Trapping season is right around the corner – for Illinois trappers, that means an annual gathering for trappers is even closer. The Illinois Trappers Association will hold its 61st Fall Convention at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Decatur Oct. 6-7. Admission is free. “We welcome everyone to the convention and we have a great lineup of demonstrations and about 15 inside vendors, plus outside tailgaters,” ITA President Ryan Ruhl said.