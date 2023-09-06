Switchin’ to glidebaits: Try them this summer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Most anglers are aware of the glidebait phenomenon and how that lure style has become a staple in most tackle boxes. I will honestly say it has taken me about two years to get the hang of these innovative baits, but I now have confidence in them after some fishing success. These baits are commonly used by ice anglers, but because of their versatility, they’re becoming more common during the mid-summer months, too.