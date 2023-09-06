Outdoor Insights: Go figure duck numbers are dropping

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Late this summer, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued its annual Waterfowl Population Status Report, which showed some disturbing trends. Total ducks in the continent’s heartland (32.3 million) are down 7% from 2022 and 9% off the long-term average (LTA). Year-on-year declines haven’t stopped the feds from allowing another liberal structure, including year three of Minnesota’s popular early teal season, which kicked off this past Saturday. Pintails provided arguably the lone bright spot in the survey, up 24% from 2022 at 2.2M birds, though still 43% off the LTA.