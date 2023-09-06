One smoothbore to rule them all: Five gun writers reveal their favorite shotgun

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One of the best shots I’ve ever met uses one shotgun for everything. He does all his upland and waterfowl hunting with an old semi-auto, and it’s taken him to multiple berths on the all-state sporting clays team, too. Not only does he own just the one gun, he neglects it almost criminally. One year he left it out by the side of his barn and didn’t find it until the snow melted in the spring. Clearly, you can do more than merely get by with a single shotgun, if you choose the right one. Recently I asked four gun writers what their choice would be if they were limited to one gun.