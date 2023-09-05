New York BHA rendezvous set for Sept. 8-10 features Ausable River stewardship

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A weekend full of learning about fishing, hunting, conservation, and public access to lands is slated for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8 -10, on the banks of the Ausable River at the Hungry Trout Resort in Wilmington as the New York Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers gather for the annual Rendezvous.