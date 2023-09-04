Pre-season deer stand tweaks: A little work now means safe and silent hunting later

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Some bucks you remember forever. The Iowa 9-point was one I’d been after for weeks and, while he wasn’t one of the giants the Hawkeye State is known for, I wasn’t much of a bowhunter, either. Barely 19 years old and trying to figure out public-land whitetails, I’d decided most any deer wearing antlers was good enough for me. I’d spotted the white-racked buck – a broad-shouldered wraith that lived in a tangle of Mississippi River bottomland – once or twice and wanted him badly.