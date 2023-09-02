An Alaskan moose-hunting saga, part 4: Getting the meat out

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’d planned the previous night to be out of this hell hole, but I’d lugged my canoe and its contents only a mile in 14 hours. I still had a quarter mile to go. Although I hadn’t planned to camp, I had been lucky to keep some of my clothes dry. The clothes I’d been wearing were soaked from the creek and from the rain. The last dry clothes I had left were a great comfort when sleeping that night. When I woke up, it was hard to bend my fingers. Blisters had erupted where my fingers met my palms. It hurt to hold things.