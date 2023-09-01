Mature chinook salmon have moved into the harbors on Lake Michigan. Become a hunter education instructor and help teach the next generation of hunters. Meet an elk, find a shed antler, enjoy good food and live music at the Clam Lake Elk Festival, September 23 in Clam Lake. Madison chain fishing action is improving with cooler water temps. Jeff reports on the MWC tournament at Lake Francis Case in South Dakota. Dan reports on the World Musky Hunt at Lake Tomahawk in Wisconsin.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1835
