Stock & Barrel: Where shooting and lifestyle converge

In the heart of Minnesota’s shooting community lies a premier indoor range and training facility known as Stock & Barrel.

What began as a simple idea – a place to enjoy both guns and cigars – has grown into a haven for firearm enthusiasts seeking not only top-notch shooting experiences but also a place to unwind and connect with friends. Inspired by the Centennial gun club of Colorado, Stock & Barrel has solidified its position as a unique destination since its inception in June 2016 at the original location in Chanhassen, with a second location in Eagan added in February 2019.

A Space Unlike Any Other

What sets Stock & Barrel apart is its commitment to providing a space that goes beyond mere functionality.

It’s a place that exudes comfort and camaraderie. The commons area boasts inviting tables, a cozy fireplace, and plush couches, offering a space to relax, share stories, and forge new friendships. The Caliber Club takes the experience up a notch, featuring a cigar lounge, a conference room, a well-stocked dry bar with refreshing sodas and snacks, and a private four-lane shooting bay.

Safety, Education, and Training

Safety, education, and training are more than just buzzwords at Stock & Barrel – they’re the pillars upon which the establishment is built.

This mantra isn’t just for marketing; it’s the rally cry that echoes through the halls. With a focus on fostering a secure and knowledgeable community, Stock & Barrel goes beyond being a shooting range; it’s a place where individuals can grow and hone their skills responsibly.

A Training Haven

Stock & Barrel’s commitment to education and skill development is exemplified by the Stock & Barrel Training Academy. This academy, which evolved from the comprehensive selection of training classes, offers a unique curriculum modeled after the best aspects of various renowned training facilities. It’s a one-of-a-kind offering in Minnesota, comprising six distinct courses that accommodate students’ varying paces and purposes for firearm ownership.

Empowering Women

Diversity is celebrated at Stock & Barrel, with women playing an essential role in the community.

An impressive 40% of primary membership holders are female, underlining the commitment to inclusivity. The monthly Ladies Night events at both clubs introduce women to handguns and live fire on the range, fostering confidence and proficiency. Additionally, the Women’s Only Silver Course provides introductory classes tailored to building women’s self-assurance.

Introducing The Vault

The latest addition to the Stock & Barrel brand is The Vault, a specialized section within the Eagan location. Dedicated to offering specialty and pre-owned firearms, The Vault is a treasure trove for collectors and history enthusiasts. Curated from private estates and gun shows across the country, these firearms tell stories of bygone eras.

With a team of experts specializing in collectible and historical firearms crafted before 1900, The Vault promises an unmatched experience for firearm connoisseurs.

Sneak Peek

Take a sneak peek with an exclusive preview of select firearms that will be featured at The Vault.

Marlin 336

A Glimpse into History: Inaugural Year Production, 1948

Chambered for Classic Power: 30-30 Caliber

Buckskin Butt Stock Cover and a Compass Embedded in the Stock

Daniel Defense

Engineered for Competitors and Tactical Enthusiasts alike

Premium AR15 Rifle at the Apex

Precision in Every Shot: Cold Hammer Forged Barrel

Comprehensive Tactical Setup: Reflex Sight and Flashlight Included

Weatherby Regency

This 20ga O/U Exemplifies Early 1967-1968 Weatherby Craftsmanship

Barrel Versatility: Full and Modified Chokes

Single Selective Trigger

Crafted in Italy

The Grand Unveiling

The anticipation culminates on September 9th, when Stock & Barrel unveils The Vault with a grand opening event at 9 am.

The celebration includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m., marking the official entry into this remarkable realm of firearms history. Guests can savor specialty donuts and coffee, and the first 30 attendees will be treated to exclusive goodie bags.

Stock & Barrel isn’t just a place to shoot; it’s a community, a hub of education, and a testament to responsible firearm ownership. With its commitment to safety, camaraderie, and expertise, it’s a destination that stands as a shining example of where passion and purpose converge.

To learn more about Stock & Barrel and The Vault go to: stockandbarrel.com.