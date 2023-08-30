Wednesday, August 30th, 2023
Minnesota DNR proposes new pike regulation for Gull Lake chain

If adopted, the regulation would require all northern pike from 30 to 40 inches to be immediately released and will change the possession limit to two, with only one over 40 inches allowed in possession on the Gull Lake chain. (Stock photo)

Brainerd, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR will hold an open house on Thursday, Sept. 7, to collect public comments and share information about a proposed northern pike regulation change for the Gull Lake chain, including Gull Lake and connected Upper Gull, Margaret, Ray, Love, Nisswa, Roy, and Round lakes in Cass and Crow Wing counties.

The purpose of the proposed regulation is to provide better protection of large northern pike in the Gull Lake chain and reduce enforcement complexities by applying the same regulation to all connected waters.

If adopted, the regulation would require all northern pike from 30 to 40 inches to be immediately released and will change the possession limit to two, with only one over 40 inches allowed in possession on the Gull Lake chain. The proposed regulation would be evaluated for effectiveness after 10 years, in 2034. If adopted, the regulation would be in effect for the fishing season that begins May 11, 2024.

The open house will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Brainerd DNR office. Additionally, there will be an open house in the Twin Cities metro area to accept comments on this proposal and other special and experimental regulation proposals statewide. It’s set for 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the DNR Central Office in St. Paul.

Comments also may be submitted online via survey at mndnr.gov. In addition, comments about the proposal for the Gull Lake chain may be directed to the Brainerd area fisheries office by calling (218) 203-4301, emailing brainerd.fisheries@state.mn.us, or mailing to Brainerd Area Fisheries, 1601 Minnesota Drive, Brainerd, MN, 56401.

Comments will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 20.

