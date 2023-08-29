Suttons Bay artist Chris Smith wins Michigan duck stamp art event

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There was a time when hunting clubs were all about … hunting. Not so today, and you don’t have to look farther than the Michigan waterfowl stamp program to see the benefits. The stamp program, which was begun by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 1976 and has evolved into a partnership with the Michigan Duck Hunters Association (MDHA), puts cash into projects from hanging duck houses to fixing up handicap accessible blinds.