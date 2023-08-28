New Mexico Game Commission to consider increasing hunting limits for black bears in some areas

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New Mexico Game Commission will consider in October increasing hunting limits for black bears in several areas of the state. Stewart Liley, the state Game and Fish Department's head of wildlife management, presented a plan to the commission on Friday, recommending that the total kills allowed be increased to 864 from the current 804.