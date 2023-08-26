Wildlife biologist Bob Ford honored for Ohio work on CWD

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Work to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northwest Ohio earned the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s (DOW) Bob Ford the title of “Wildlife Biologist of the Year for 2023” from the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. The award also noted Ford’s management of several wetland restoration projects as part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative to improve water quality across the state – but especially in the Lake Erie watershed.