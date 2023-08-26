Lessons learned from a master of squirrel hunting

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

My friend Earl Jeter, of Champaign, Ill., was a master of squirrel hunting. But heart disease took Earl at the relatively young age of 56. We all have lost a friend, relative, or mentor like Earl. But when the nights turn crisp and leaves blush color, memories of bygone experiences shared with Earl in the squirrel woods come flooding back to me.