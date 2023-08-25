Illinois has four species of gar: Here is a deeper look at the fascinating Fossil Fish

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With the “dog days” of summer upon us, most Illinois fish species seek shelter in deep waters offshore where they can cool off, conserve energy and wait for conditions to improve. When the sport fish leave their shallow-water haunts in the heat of summer, another, more peculiar, fish makes their presence known. A fish that is not bothered by low oxygen levels, warm water or weed-choked habitats. One that has been around since the Triassic period, when dinosaurs began their rise to power on planet Earth.