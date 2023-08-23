Minnesota enforcement cadets graduate, head to field training

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The DNR Enforcement Division recently announced that 16 cadets had graduated from this year’s CO Academy and would be joining current COs for field training.