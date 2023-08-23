Behind the Scenes: Phil Borsdorf’s new role with Illinois DNR includes maintaining hunter heritage

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Illinois-native Phil Borsdorf recently returned to DNR to serve as the Hunter Heritage Program manager. Borsdorf previously worked for DNR as an associate wildlife biologist and district natural heritage biologist, where his efforts were focused on wildlife habitat and restoration. In his new role, he is working toward increasing public engagement in hunting and conservation.